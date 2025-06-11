Nordstrom Rack is coming to Flower Mound

The off-price retail division of fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. signed a lease for a 30,000 square-foot space at The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center, located at 6101 Long Prairie Road. It plans to open in fall 2025.

“We look forward to being a part of the Flower Mound community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Texas market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

The Seattle-based retailer will take over the space that was formerly occupied by Market by Macy’s.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

The Highlands of Flower Mound is owned and managed by InvenTrust Properties, which is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers.

“We’re thrilled to bring Nordstrom Rack to this new community, offering incredible brands and exceptional deals that our customers love,” said Mark Vondrak, vice president of leasing at InvenTrust Properties. “This opening represents our commitment to delivering an exciting shopping experience for our customers in this northwest Dallas suburb.”