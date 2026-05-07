Mavs Foundation, NexCourt donate new court to YMCA in Flower Mound

The Cross Timbers YMCA in Flower Mound has a shiny new sport court, and a former NBA All-Star was in town to help unveil it.

Former Dallas Mavericks shooting guard and four-time NBA All-Star Rolando Blackman helped unveil a new sport court at the Cross Timbers YMCA in Flower Mound on Thursday, April 30, which dons a Dallas Mavericks logo at mid-court.

The court was donated to the YMCA facility through the Mavs Foundation and NexCourt, Inc., a company that installs sport courts throughout North Texas and Oklahoma.

“I’d like to thank Rolando Blackman and the Mavs Foundation for their generosity in making this sport court dedication possible,” said Mark Kundysek, president of NexCourt, Inc. “For the past 25 years, NexCourt has partnered with the Mavs Foundation to provide North Texas communities with safe spaces to practice and play competitive sports. But beyond the physical benefits these courts offer children and adults alike, we’re grateful for the opportunity to be good corporate citizens.”

NexCourt, Inc. also signed a new corporate sponsorship agreement with the Cross Timbers YMCA, hoping to ensure the facility has the best equipment for its visitors.

The new court is expected to be used as a multi-sport court.

Blackman thanked the Mavs Foundation and NexCourt for their roles in bringing the new court to fruition.

According to a press release, the courts will ensure generations to come will have the opportunity to gather, play competitive sports and learn the blues of teamwork and sportsmanship.

For the Mavs Foundation and NexCourt, it’s all about crafting fun and safe spaces where people can come together, pursue their athletics passions and create lasting memories.

“The chance to provide first-rate athletic sport court facilities to local schools, parks and recreational centers across the Dallas-Fort Worth area is always rewarding for us,” said Kundysek. “We hope this new court will provide both members and guests of the Flower Mound YMCA with a lifetime of new memories.”