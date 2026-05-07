Tanger Outlets to host Mom’s Day Out in celebration of Mother’s Day

Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth is welcoming the moms of southern Denton County to sip, shop and experience a fun event on Saturday.

According to Tanger, the event will include mocktails, light bites, yoga sessions, healthy cooking demos, build-your-own flower bouquet, giveaways, shopping promotions and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Center Court near Polo Ralph Lauren and is free to attend and open to the public.

“This Mother’s Day, Tanger Outlets invites the community to celebrate the women who mean the most with a special event designed to create memorable moments together,” said the shopping center in a press release.

Mother’s Day falls within one of Tanger’s biggest sales of the year, Tanger Deal Days, which started on April 23 and ends on Thursday, May 21.

Some stores are offering up to 25% off, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Vineyard Vines, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Gap and Under Armour.