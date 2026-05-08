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First phase of 40,000-square-foot retail project in Flower Mound breaks ground

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A rendering of the Silveron Park development in Flower Mound along International Parkway. (Image courtesy of the Town of Flower Mound)

An eventual 40,000-square-foot retail project is officially under construction at Flower Mound’s southern gate.

Silveron Park broke ground on the first phase of the large mixed-use development on Monday.

It is located at the southeast corner of Lakeside Village Blvd. and International Parkway (FM 2499).

According to developer Weitzman, Silveron Park will be a restaurant-focused specialty retail project that is part of the larger mixed-use development.

The construction that started Monday will complete the first phase, which includes 17,400 square feet of retail space.

At build out, the 50-acre development will have 40,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, 525,000 square feet of office space and a 200-unit luxury apartment complex.

The development also plans to include a hefty amount of green space.

“Silveron Park, with completion of the first phase set for this fall, has 50 acres of thoughtfully-planned space combining parks, trails and gathering areas into a connected community,” said Weitzman in a press release.

Weitzman said the trails will lead to patio dining opportunities while connecting to nature.

According to Weitzman, a two-mile radius around the developments includes more than 19,000 residents in nearly 8,000 households with an average household income of $175,008.

Expanding to a three-mile radius, the population increases to 53,153 residents in 21,342 households with an average household income of $168,948.

It is just down the road from Lakeside DFW, which contains luxury apartments, newly-approved townhomes and a possible Residence Inn.

“Silveron Park’s location along International Parkway [FM 2499] benefits from visibility and accessibility within the affluent Flower Mound community,” said Weitzman.

Per an agreement with the Town, Silveron Park will build out the restaurant, retail and office spaces before dirt moves on any residential buildings.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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