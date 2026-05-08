Community comes together for Lantana veteran that lost house to fire

A fire took the house of a veteran in Lantana early Friday morning after it was struck by lightning while storms rolled through North Texas.

Within hours, a neighbor started a GoFundMe for the family to help cover any costs they’ll face while navigating through the tragedy.

“A vicious storm last night with a devastating lightning strike changed everything for this young family in a matter of moments, and now they need our help,” said the GoFundMe organizer Kimberly Windle. “As they begin the overwhelming process of rebuilding their lives, every donation — big or small — will help provide immediate necessities like clothing, food, temporary housing, school items, and basic household needs.”

Windle said the family had been relocated just three months ago, which is when they found the home in Lantana.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a house fire on Cypress Creek Road in Lantana.

When they arrived, fire and smoke could be seen coming from the attic.

By the time crews had put the blaze out, officials said the home was likely a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

To donate to the family, visit the GoFundMe webpage. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the fund has raised nearly $4,000 of its $12,000 goal.