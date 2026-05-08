Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – May 2026

May is here, and I’m ready for our summer events season! We’ve got a lot going on over the next few months, and I’m excited to tell you all about it.

What better way to welcome the warmer weather than our Concerts in the Park series. Join us on the first four Friday nights in May for family-friendly music in Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.). The concerts begin at 7 p.m. each night, and there will also be food trucks on site. Please note, glass and alcohol are prohibited on park property. Overflow parking for each concert is at the Community Activity Center (1200 Gerault Rd.). Learn more and get information on each band at flowermound.gov/concerts.

On Saturday, May 2, the Flower Mound Police Department is hosted its fifth annual Bike with the Blue event! At Lakeside DFW, it included a 5K, civilian bike race, kids ride with the police and police bike race. Later on in Parker Square, we celebrated Cinco de Mayo at an event hosted by the Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce from 2 to 7 p.m. There was great food, music and dancing!

On Saturday, May 9, join us at Heritage Park for our annual Arts Festival! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., experience the arts through live performances, local art vendors, art activities and more. Brave Combo, The Western Flyers and the Bombshell Dance Project will be headlining the pavilion stage, while the community stage will feature performances by the Flower Mound Community Orchestra, Lewisville Lake Symphony, Our Productions Theatre Co., the Actors Conservatory Theatre, the Tarpley family and Tribal Evolution Dance. You don’t want to miss this incredible day – it is always one of my favorite events! Learn more at flowermound.gov/artsfestival.

We round out May with two very important events. First, on Monday, May 25, at 9 a.m., join us at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 W. Windsor Rd.) for our Memorial Day Ceremony. This special event will feature an inspiring keynote speech from SMSgt Gary Steele (USAF, Retired), a Vietnam veteran and U.S. Congressional Veterans Commendation recipient for his work with veterans and the community. All are invited and welcome to stand with us in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. To submit a tribute to a fallen hero, please email [email protected] by May 11.

Then, on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrate the Town’s history with a hands-on look at life on the Texas frontier at our Spring Jubilee at the Gibson-Grant Log House (3615 Grant Ct.). Discover wildlife, learn how to shuck corn, take nostalgic photos, enjoy period entertainment and more.

June is equally busy. We kick things off with the Community Activity Center’s Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Head over to the CAC (1200 Gerault Rd.) to celebrate its 18th birthday with snacks, prizes, giveaways and more. Members can bring a friend for free all day to join the festivities.

Also on June 13, grab some chalk and embrace your creativity! The Chalk the Walk art contest is back at Heritage Park. From 9 a.m. to noon, use chalk to create a masterpiece on a sidewalk square. Prizes will be given based on multiple age groups. The first 75 participants who register receive a set of chalk pastels, or you can bring your own. Learn more and register at flowermound.gov/events.

We round out June with a Sensory Friendly Water Park Day on Friday, June 19, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. During this time, the pool will have open play for members and guests with limited water features, no loud music and limited lifeguard whistles. We will also offer a quiet area indoors for individuals to use as needed. If you can’t make the June event, we’ll have another Sensory Friendly Water Park Day on Friday, July 17 during the same hours.

That’s a wrap for May and June events! Of course, the BIG EVENT is Saturday, July 4. I’m, of course, talking about Independence Fest. I’ve shared details on Independence Fest and the Children’s Parade in a past column, but for a full rundown of details, visit flowermound.gov/festival.

I can’t wait to see you at some (or all!) of these events this summer. Stay safe, stay cool and I’ll see you back on these pages in June.