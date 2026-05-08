Lantana resident’s roofing business helps dogs at local shelter take cover

Lantana resident Bobby Jones has a few passions: a successful roofing business, giving back to the community and dogs. This year, he got the chance to bring all three together.

Jones had visited a local pet supplies store and bought a few loads of dog food to donate to Apollo Support & Rescue.

When he and his wife went to drop off the food at Apollo, the shelter said it had a unique problem.

A Boy Scout troop had built dog houses for the pups at the shelter, but recent storms had caused them to leak.

Jones jumped into action, calling up his crew and pulling out his tools.

Eventually, all 16 of the dog houses were properly insulated and shingled, giving the pups proper cover while they wait to be adopted.

“I enjoy helping all of our customers,” said Jones. “But being able to be around dogs every day was so fun… I wish we could do stuff like that more often.”

Jones, whose roofing business is called RoofDog, graduated from Flower Mound High School and now lives in Lantana with his wife and four dogs.

He started RoofDog after a poor experience with a different roofing business, taking it upon himself to offer a quality, honest roofer for the community.

The company’s logo was designed in honor of Scout, who Jones described as his soul dog.

According to the website, 10% of all RoofDog’s profits also go to local no-kill dog rescues as a way for Jones to help local pups. It’s part of Jones’ idea that businesses should help give back to the community.

So, when he got the chance to use his work’s skills to provide for a cause he was passionate about, it was like fate.

“It was crazy how everything came together so perfectly like that,” said Jones. “And it turned out great, so I was thankful for the opportunity to be able to do that.”

From the local youth service to nonprofit work and his business getting the chance to help out, the whole experience proved to Jones just what kind of community southern Denton County is.

“It speaks to the community itself,” he said. “We live in such a great community and all of its elements mesh together really well.”