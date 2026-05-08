‘I Can’t Get Enough’: Thrive Pilates turns workouts into community

Kate Palmer has redefined what it means to make the most of a fitness membership. Since Thrive Pilates opened just down the road from her house last May, the energetic Flower Mound resident has attended a staggering 250 classes. She is there at 5:30 a.m.—the earliest weekday class—and was among the first to sign up when the studio opened.

“When I don’t go, I feel guilty,” Kate said with a laugh.

As Thrive Pilates celebrates its first anniversary, members like Kate prove you don’t build a successful fitness community by accident. You build it by creating an experience they genuinely don’t want to miss. Yes, Thrive Pilates is perfect for fitness enthusiasts of all ages thanks to its low-impact, customizable and high-reward approach to strength, flexibility and balance. Their unique class formats challenge and inspire while offering a refreshing twist on classic reformer exercises. Combine that with knowledgeable and compassionate trainers and state-of-the-art amenities, and it’s hard to imagine choosing anywhere else for a quality workout.

More than that, it’s a space where people feel supported and encouraged.

“When I moved here a year ago, I found it very hard to find friends,” Kate said. “I show up to class, and I’ve met so many amazing women who I can now say are friends. It’s warm and welcoming.”

Owners Terri and Patrick Heth say that the sense of connection is intentional.

“It’s not just about a workout; it’s about having a community of people who want to be here,” Terri said. “Thrive has many membership options to help clients attain their goals, and we can’t wait to have you join us.”

To learn more about Thrive Pilates, visit thrivepilatesflowermound.com. You can also connect with them on Instagram at @thriveflowermound.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)