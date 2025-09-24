New apartment complex in southern Flower Mound gets green light

A site plan for a 200-unit apartment complex with three, four-story buildings in the Silveron Park development in Flower Mound unanimously passed through the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission Monday evening.

The Silveron Park development is located on at the southeast corner of International Parkway (FM 2499) and Lakeside Village Blvd.

About 8.94 acres will be designated for the multi-family units.

According to the town, the planned development district gave developers the right to put an apartment complex in at this location when it was zoned in 2022, so the site plan was approved by P&Z because there were no exceptions requested by the developer.

Per an agreement between the developers and the town, the retail and office buildings in Silveron Park will be completed before residents start moving into the multi-family units.

There will be three covered, one-story parking garages that will have five parking spots and storage space. Each residential building will also have internal parking spaces on the ground floor.

Flower Mound’s town ordinances require the multi-family phase of Silveron Park to have 300 parking spaces. The complex plans to provide 331.

In addition the complex will have a courtyard that features a turf area, a pool and multiple pool decks.

There will also be picnic tables under a covered pavilion and a playground that connect to a multi-use trail within the complex complete with benches and receptacles for trash and pet waste.

Town Council will not have to approve the site plan because there were no exceptions.

No timeline was provided for when construction will start or be completed.