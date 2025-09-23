Denton Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Denton PD announced Monday evening the department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in the 1900 block of West University Drive.

Just after midnight, early Monday morning, officers responded to reports of an unconscious person on West University Drive, just east of Ector Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been hit by a car traveling eastbound on West University Drive.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or light gray, four-door sedan. It will likely have front-end damage from where it hit the pedestrian.

Witnesses said the male driver stopped initially, but fled after realizing he had hit a pedestrian.

The Denton Police Department continues to review video footage in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 940-349-8181 and ask to speak with a Traffic Unit officer.