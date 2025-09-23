Argyle ISD is accepting name recommendations for district’s new schools

Argyle ISD announced on Sunday it will be accepting recommendations for names for the new schools the district will be building.

Nominations can be submitted via the online submission form, which the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees will look through in order to decide the name of a new school.

“With the opening of new elementary, middle and high schools in the future, we are excited to invite our community to participate in the naming process,” said the district in a statement.

According to the district, nominations must be in accordance with the following guidelines:

Facilities may be named for persons who have served the District or community, especially in service to children. Facilities may be named for any local, state or national heroic figure. The individual may be living or deceased. A nominee shall have made a significant contribution to society and/or education, and his or her name shall lend prestige and status to an institution of learning. The individual must represent exemplary human qualities that can serve as a model of excellence for the students who will attend the school. Facilities may be named for local residential or geographic areas or state or national landmarks. A request for proposal (RFP) process may be used to provide naming rights to an athletic or special use facility. If named after a district employee, it must be two years after retirement or death. Facilities may be named after current or former Board members only to the extent that such individuals qualify for consideration under one of the previous listings. Facilities may be named for individuals who made a significant contribution or donation to the District to facilitate the development of the facility.

The deadline for submissions will be November 7 at 4 p.m. The Board of Trustees will consider the name recommendations at the November board meeting.