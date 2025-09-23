Little seeks second term, rules out Attorney General run

State Rep. Mitch Little (R-Lewisville) announced he will seek reelection to Texas House District 65, saying he wants to continue the work he began in his first term rather than pursue higher office.

“I’ve decided to seek reelection and continue serving the people of (District) 65, if they will still have me,” Little said in a statement. “I ended up liking this more than I thought I would. Now is not the time to run for Attorney General, as my family and my law firm will have to come first. There are some great candidates in that race, and I think Texas will be well served.”

Little, who represents a stretch of Denton County between Justin and Lewisville, said he plans to focus his campaign on reforming the Texas House and supporting conservative candidates across the state.

“We achieved a lot of good results—more than even I thought we would,” he said. “Still, a few glaring things remain today that I hope to help on.”

Among his legislative priorities, Little pointed to a comprehensive review of the property tax system, reforms in higher education, and stronger measures to protect students from sexual abuse in public schools.

“There has never been a more glaring need for higher education reform in our state,” he said. “Recent events have highlighted the need for increased civility and decorum in all sectors of higher education, as well as removal of insidious ideologies from our classrooms.”

Little also vowed to continue work on House Bill 4623, which addressed sexual abuse cases in public schools. “Even after September 1, not a day goes by without seeing another story of sexual abuse in our public school system at the hands of a trusted teacher or coach,” he said. “I hope to continue the work we started … until this problem is eradicated from our consciousness.”

Little was first elected last November with 61 percent of the vote. He will appear on the Republican party primary ballot in March.