Robson Ranch Rambler – September 2025

Robson Ranch is an active adult community comprised primarily of age 55+ homeowners, most of whom are retired. Sounds contradictory. Our community and activities promote aging gracefully. Age is just a number and the music concerts, dances, softball tournaments, trivia nights and sport center activities keep us young.

Many of us spent long fulfilling days in our working careers, and we are equally passionate about our pursuits and interests in retirement. Those of us who are more recently Medicare eligible, hope for at least 15 good years, where our bodies won’t limit our activities. We don’t want to let the old man or old woman in.

We play softball, pickleball, tennis, golf and water volleyball. We jog, practice yoga and Tai Chi, take line dancing classes and do boot camp classes. We exercise our minds with book clubs, Bible studies, Mahjong, bridge and poker. We are incredibly blessed to do only what interests us! But we know our time is finite.

That brings us to the poignant aspect of this community. Friends age and health deteriorates. Robson Ranch residents help each other with assistance at home, upon return from hospitalizations and coping with the loss of a loved one. We remember and celebrate our friends who have passed away. We gather with those who have been left behind to help them cope and move forward.

At this point in our lives, our money and time are better spent on experiences rather than things. Family visits, travel and learning something new are priorities. Robson Ranch offers us ways to give back through the charitable projects sponsored by Kiwanis, Support our Troops and Women’s Club. The spring and fall garage sale benefiting Denton elementary school teachers allows us to sell household items that we no longer need, and that our children don’t want. By the way, the next community garage sale which will be held on Oct. 25.

Also, looking ahead, save the date for the Women’s Club 2025 Holiday Market on Oct. 18. This event is open to the public. The annual Holiday Market is a seasonal shopping extravaganza with unique and “back by demand” vendors!

Invite your friends and family to join you as you “shop till you drop” for beautiful, fun and one-of-a-kind items.

At Robson Ranch, we have so many ways to create our perfect day. Each day is a gift and I am grateful to live in a community where we do our best to make it a great one.