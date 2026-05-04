Rotary Roundup: Celebrating moms—and supporting them worldwide

“Housework, if you do it right, will kill you!”

That’s one of my favorite lines from late American humorist Erma Bombeck, whose columns on motherhood began in the 1960s and quickly resonated with readers across the country. By the 1970s, she had become something of a role model for young mothers like me.

Bombeck had a way of making sense of the chaos. “Never have more children than you have car windows,” she once wrote. I followed her lead while raising two children, earning my master’s degree and teaching full time. Perhaps most importantly, she gave mothers permission to be imperfect. “Cleanliness is not next to godliness,” she wrote. “It isn’t even in the same neighborhood.”

Mother’s Day is May 10, and I’ll celebrate my own mother while thinking of Bombeck—and another influential woman, Anna Jarvis, who founded Mother’s Day in 1908 to honor her mother’s sacrifices. Jarvis later became disillusioned with the holiday’s commercialization and spent much of her life opposing it.

Today, Mother’s Day remains one of the most celebrated holidays. It ranks second only to Valentine’s Day in flower sales, and in 2023 generated an estimated $35.7 billion in spending. White carnations are considered the official flower of the holiday.

The celebration is global. The United States, Canada and several other countries observe Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May, while others celebrate in March or June. In Mexico, families mark the occasion on May 10, often gathering the night before and serenading mothers the next morning.

Bombeck’s humor continues to ring true. “I see children as kites,” she wrote. “You spend a lifetime trying to get them off the ground… They crash, you add a longer tail.”

This year, consider sending your mom a card and flowers. She deserves it.

Rotary’s connection to mothers

Bringing a child into the world is a natural process, but pregnancy and childbirth also carry risks. According to the CDC, maternal morbidity continues to rise in the United States.

That reality highlights the importance of programs like those supported by the Rotary Foundation, which focuses on maternal and child health both locally and globally. These initiatives include prenatal care and training for birth attendants.

Several years ago, the Highland Village Rotary Club partnered with the Total Care Foundation to support the Rapha Clinic in Eldoret, Kenya. The club provided a sonogram machine and helped train clinic personnel—bringing the village its first such technology.

Through efforts like these, organizations such as Rotary help ensure that Mother’s Day can be celebrated around the world with healthier mothers and babies.

Rotary events and meetings

Flag program:

Order a U.S. flag for Memorial Day and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Rotary clubs provide flag services for residential and commercial properties. For more information, contact your local Rotary club.

26th Annual Big Fore Golf Tournament:

May 4 at Oakmont Golf Club in Corinth. The event features more than 50 high-value raffle items, a live auction and additional activities. Proceeds benefit a dozen local nonprofits. More information is available at www.bigforegolf.com.

Rotary Wine Social:

6-8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St., Denton.

Community trash pickup:

Hosted by Lewisville Noon Rotary at 9 a.m. May 2. Volunteers meet at CVS, FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard.

Area Rotary clubs invite residents to attend meetings:

Highland Village Rotary Club

5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays (new time)

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, FM 407

President: Candy Wade

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays

Bistecca Italian Steakhouse, Highland Village Road at FM 407

President: Leslie Thompson

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

8-9 a.m. Fridays

Courtyard by Marriott, 4330 Courtyard Way

President: Bob Phillips

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Lewisville Morning Rotary Club

7:15-8:15 a.m. Thursdays

Main Street Café, 208 E. Main St., Lewisville

www.lewisvillemorningrotary.org

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, FM 407

President: Sheldon Connell

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

7-8 a.m. Tuesdays

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive, Corinth

President: Cathy Henderson

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

President: Vicki Byrd

Submitted by Candy Wade