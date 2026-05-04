Highland Village City Update – May 2026

We recently participated in a statewide test of emergency alert systems. This test was an opportunity for staff to become more familiar with their alerting system, test the systems and cell phone carriers ability to send mass notifications throughout the state and region, and for you to become familiar with the ways you will receive information in the event of an emergency and hopefully develop your own emergency plan.

In Highland Village, we sent the notification to those who had signed up to receive emergency alerts. If you did not receive the emergency alert on April 2, I encourage you to sign up. You can sign up to receive these notifications in several ways – visit the city website at highlandvillage.org/notifyme and select “Hyper-Reach,” call 469-946-9966, text “alerts” to 469-946-9966, and even tell your Alexa unit to “enable Hyper-Reach.” The City’s goal is to inform you in the event of severe weather so you and your family can take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

Since it is severe weather season, we often receive questions about when the sirens are activated. Many of us think of the sirens as “tornado sirens.” However, they are actually called emergency outdoor warning sirens and are intended to warn people who are outside to take cover. The sirens will be activated when there is a tornado warning affecting the city, a visually confirmed tornado by trained spotters, or a severe thunderstorm warning with destructive winds in excess of 70 mph or hail greater than 1.25”. When and if you hear the sirens, you should immediately seek shelter, check a local weather source like a weather app, a local news station, or a weather radio, and take appropriate action. And, if you are signed up for Hyper-reach as mentioned above, you will receive alerts via a phone call or text message based on the preferences you select when you sign up.

Speaking of staying informed, the City can use your help in keeping us informed of areas that need our attention. The Eye on Highland Village app is a great tool to keep our City well-maintained and staff informed. Just search Eye on Highland Village in your app store, download the app, and when you see something that needs staff’s attention, take a picture and submit the issue. Your request goes directly to the appropriate department, and if you provided an email address, staff will keep you informed of the progress. Highland Village employees do a great job maintaining our City, but they can’t be everywhere, so your help is greatly appreciated.

Spring is one of my favorite times because everything looks new and fresh. It’s the time we all get outside to clean up our yards for outdoor activities, plant new flowers, and spruce up our landscapes. The work we all do makes Highland Village a beautiful place to be. It is also the mission of our Code Enforcement Division to ensure Highland Village is a safe, clean, and livable city. Our Code Enforcement Officers routinely work to look for code violations, investigate complaints, and work to educate residents to eliminate conditions that jeopardize the life, health, safety and general welfare of the public. As you begin working in your yard, remember to trim trees and vegetation to 14 feet above the street and eight feet above the sidewalk to ensure a safe path for vehicles and pedestrians. Maintain your pool and ensure it is enclosed with self-latching gates. If you have questions about the City’s code, visit highlandvillage.org/CodeEnforcement or call 972-899-5092. Together, we can ensure Highland Village remains a beautiful community.

Our Parks and Recreation department has several family fun events planned this spring. Movies in the Park will take place on the first two Saturdays in May at Doubletree Ranch Park. The Movies in the Park are free, and food trucks will offer food and drinks for purchase. Movies this year are “Zootopia 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” If you are looking for a summer camp experience, we have teamed up with KidVenture for Camp Highland Village. This program offers nine unique weeks of summer day camp held at Doubletree Ranch Park. Check out hvparks.com for all the details. The splash pad will be open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Be sure to check hvparks.com for the hours and schedule before heading to the park.

Our police and fire departments are also helping support our local business community by hosting Public Safety Pop-In events. On Wednesday, May 6, join us at Froyo Joe’s from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for some tasty treats and an opportunity to gather with the community and talk with fire and police in a comfortable setting. I hope to see you there!

Celebrate Highland Village will again take place on June 13 at Doubletree Ranch Park. Moving the event to this location last year was a huge success as it provides more park space and amenities to improve the user experience. It also ensures we will never have to cancel due to floodwaters from Lake Lewisville. A full day of activities is planned, including the Celebrate Highland Village 5K and Fun Run, and the Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas. You can find all the details at highlandvillage.org/celebrate. As a benefit to Highland Village residents, we are providing resident parking passes to park at Doubletree Ranch Park. Beginning May 4, Highland Village residents can pick up their parking pass at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center at 948B Highland Village Road. Celebrate Highland Village will have live music from Emerald City Downtown Fever, food vendors, a kid zone and then end the evening with our spectacular fireworks. I know many have enjoyed watching the fireworks from the lake or a location with a view of Copperas Branch Park. However, this year we invite you to join us at Doubletree Ranch Park. The fireworks show is designed specifically for this location, creating a more intimate experience. For the best view, be sure to grab a spot on the grand lawn at Doubletree Ranch Park.

The Highland Village Lions Club will hold their Family Fishing Derby at the pond at Unity Park on Saturday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $10 for youth and $15 for adults. This event is one of the Club’s best fundraisers. If you are not familiar with the Highland Village Lions Club, through their fundraising efforts they are able to provide free vision and hearing screenings for anyone age six months and older. The screenings are an easy and free way to determine if there’s a need to follow up with a doctor. If you’re interested in being part of the Lions Club, contact them at [email protected].

We are all enjoying the spring weather for outdoor activities. Let’s remember to be courteous to others on the trails and in our neighborhoods. We have walkers, runners, bicyclists, scooter riders, and dog walkers using the same space. For those on a bike or scooter, remembering to announce your presence helps alert the runner or walker so we all feel safer. Dog walkers, remember your dog must be on leash, and please pick up after them and dispose of the bag in your trash can or a public trash can. Drivers need to be cautious, aware and watch for people in crosswalks. These are simple rules that are easy to follow to keep everyone safe.

I’m looking forward to the fun we have planned for the whole family and hope to see you around!