Denton ISD board race comes down to the wire, Lewisville ISD voters elect familiar face

The May 2 election decided who will represent local school district boards of trustees, including Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD.

In Denton ISD, Greg Petolick edged out Vicki Byrd for the Board of Trustees Place 6, taking 50.48% of the vote (6,586 votes) to 49.52% (6,462 votes), with 13,048 votes cast.

“I’m grateful to the Denton ISD community for their trust and support. This campaign was about listening to families, teachers and community members across the district, and I’m thankful for every conversation and every vote,” said Petolick. “I’m honored by the opportunity to serve and I’m ready to get to work supporting our students and teachers.”

Place 7 was also on the ballot for Denton ISD, but Anita Martinez-Strickland ran unopposed, winning the seat while receiving 9,445 votes.

In Lewisville ISD, Dr. Staci Barker won the Place 5 seat with 54.07% of the vote (2,134 votes) over Brian Pollard at 45.93% (1,813 votes), with 3,947 total votes cast.

“I’m incredibly humbled and overjoyed to be able to continue serving this district I love for another three years,” she said. “I’m grateful that voters believed in my experience, passion and dedication to keep me in this role.”

Currently, Dr. Barker is serving on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in Place 7, but had to campaign for Place 5 due to LISD’s transition to a single-member district system.