Barker seeking new seat on Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

As Lewisville ISD’s Board of Trustees transitions into its single-member district system, candidates are filing for reelection, but for different seats.

Dr. Staci Barker, who currently holds Place 7 on the board, announced on Friday she filed for reelection to the board for the Single Member Place 5 seat.

“It is a great honor to serve this district. I strive every day to put students first, support our staff and partner with our families and our communities,” she said in a social media announcement. “So I am excited to share that I have filed for reelection to the newly created Single Member Place 5.”

Throughout Barker’s time on the board, she said members have faced many challenges, including declining enrollment, budget constraints and a few subpar TEA accountability ratings.

“I’ve worked hard to face those challenges head on the last three years bringing in my expertise and passion for education,” she said. “I hope to continue to do so in the next three.”

With a possible transition to LISD’s district 5, Barker will be vying for the votes of a district made up of much of the Flower Mound High School feeder pattern and parts of Marcus High School and Lewisville High School.

According to Barker’s website, her goal is to “keep all students, including her daughter, safe to learn and be themselves, to help all students receive an education that opens opportunities for meaningful life after school and to ensure all staff have the tools to support students and love where they work.”

To learn more about Barker and her campaign, visit her website.

Following a federal voting rights lawsuit filed against Lewisville ISD, the district has begun transitioning to a single-member district system.

Rather than all seven board seats being voted on “at-large,” LISD’s boundaries were split up into five districts.

Each district will elect a member to represent them on the board, making up five of the seven seats. The other two seats remained at-large spots for anyone to campaign for.

Because of the change, current Place 6 seat holder Michelle Alkhatib’s spot will turn into the seat Barker is seeking, Place 5.

However, Alkhatib is not eligible to run for Place 5 due to her residence, so she ran in the special election for the At-Large Place 6 seat that was vacated by Dr. Buddy Bonner in July 2025.

She ultimately lost to Madison Lopez, who will finish out the vacated term through 2027.