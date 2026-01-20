Hudspeth: A vision for movement, Landmark and the future of Denton mobility

Denton is a city that prides itself on being original. As we broke ground on Landmark by Hillwood, the 3,200 acre development on the historic Hunter Ranch property along Robson Ranch Road, we aren’t just building a “city within a city,” we are redefining how our residents move, live, and connect.

For years, Denton residents have asked for two things: higher-end housing options and better infrastructure. Landmark is delivering on both. Equally important, it represents a shift in how we approach growth. We have listened to your concerns regarding past projects like Rayzor Ranch, where infrastructure sometimes felt reactive rather than proactive. With Landmark, we are applying those lessons to ensure mobility is built into the foundation from day one.

In previous decades, development in North Texas often followed a “build it and they will come” model, which frequently left city services and roads playing catch-up. For Landmark, we have moved to a strategic master-planned approach. By coordinating with them in the infancy stages of the project, we’ve ensured that their private investment includes significant front-end funding for public infrastructure. Instead of reacting to traffic as it appears, the City has collaborated on a comprehensive mobility plan that aligns the internal street network of Landmark directly with regional improvements to I-35W and Robson Ranch Road.

Mobility is also more than just about cars; it’s about choice. The Landmark mobility plan is centered on multi-modal, focusing on three key pillars:

Infrastructure synergy – major thoroughfares are being widened and aligned before the first homes in Phase 1 are even completed.

Active transportation – the development is integrating 32 miles of hike and bike trails that connect directly to Denton’s broader trail network. This will allow the community residents to move from their front door to retail establishments or one of the planned schools without needing a car.

View preservation – by protecting Pilot Knob and preserving over 1,000 acres of green space, we are ensuring that the ecosystem serves as a natural corridor for both people and wildlife.

We know that construction causes temporary headaches. To mitigate this, the City is employing enhanced communication tools and enhanced oversight of roadway impact fees. To stay connected with the city about project updates, visit cityofdenton/discussdenton. Landmark is more than a neighborhood; it’s a commitment to a sustainable, mobile, and connected city. Lastly, I learned that the first lot in Landmark was secured in mid-December – now only a few thousand more lots to go.