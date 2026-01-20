Local schools earn spots on College Board’s 2025 AP Honor Roll

Each year, the College Board recognizes high schools that have high-performing Advanced Placement programs and a few local schools were featured on this year’s list.

Liberty Christian School, Denton Guyer High, Byron Nelson High and Argyle High School were all named to College Board’s 2025 AP Honor Roll.

According to College Board, schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.

“This recognition is a testament to our outstanding teachers who challenge and inspire students every day, the incredible hard work and dedication of our students, and the strong partnerships we have with our parents who support their children’s academic journey,” said Guyer High School Principal Dr. Shaun Perry. “Our AP program continues to prepare our students for success beyond high school, and we’re incredibly proud to see these collaborative efforts recognized at the national level.”

Schools must meet research-based criteria tied to college success.

That includes having 40 percent or more of graduates take at least one AP exam, 25 percent or more earn a score of three or higher and two percent or more complete five or more AP exams, with at least one taken in ninth or tenth grade.

In addition to being named to the AP Honor Roll, schools can also be given platinum, gold, silver or bronze status in categories they’re judged on.

According to Guyer, the school achieved bronze recognition in college culture, silver in college credit and platinum in college optimization.

“Guyer High School’s achievement reflects our district’s commitment to excellent student outcomes and providing rigorous coursework, preparing our students to be future ready,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susannah O’Bara. “This honor demonstrates that our students are not only taking on that challenge, but they’re excelling in it. I commend our students, teachers, counselors and administrators for their outstanding work.”

Northwest ISD reported Byron Nelson achieved gold distinction. V.R. Eaton High School also earned a spot on the AP Honor Roll with a silver distinction.

“This recognition reflects the continued efforts of students and staff at both campuses to foster a strong, college-going culture and academic excellence,” said the district in a press release.

Argyle High School earned silver distinction on this year’s AP Honor Roll, improving on the program’s status from last year.