National Weather Service warns of winter weather threat in Denton County

The National Weather Service included Denton County in a winter weather warning issued on Tuesday that spans a large portion of North Texas.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night for the county.

Denton County Emergency Service District No. 1 and 2 sent out winter warnings that advised residents to be on watch from Tuesday until Sunday, Jan. 25 at 6 a.m.

According to the NWS, the wintry weather could involve “moderate to heavy accumulations of snow, sleet or ice” for many parts of the county.

In addition, the NWS said temperatures are expected to be dangerously cold Saturday night through Monday morning.

⏰ The latest timing for travel impacts with the onset of winter precip has shifted EARLIER on Friday, impacting the Red River midday and shifting south into the late evening. Timing will still be adjusted, but start thinking about altering any earlier Friday plans!

The NWS forecast expects chances of sleet Friday morning and freezing rain Friday afternoon, but there shouldn’t be much accumulation.

Friday night into Saturday afternoon is when the NWS calls for a 90% chance for snow showers with snow beginning to accumulate. Wind chills could reach as low as 5 degrees.

Saturday night has a 40% chance of precipitation before the sun returns Sunday morning and temperatures begin to rise into the lower 30s on Monday.

A winter storm could impact roads, especially bridges and overpasses, causing them to accumulate ice and become dangerous.

Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs can also cause power outages and the extremely cold temperatures could put livestock at risk.

NWS advised residents to stay up-to-date on recent forecasts, have emergency kits ready and begin winterizing homes and businesses before Friday.

Residents should also check on vulnerable friends and family and consider changing or rescheduling weekend travel plans.