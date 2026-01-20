sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, Wetzel’s Pretzels combo coming to Flower Mound

Another sweetFrog/Wetzel’s Pretzels combo store is coming to southern Denton County, this time on the east side of Flower Mound.

The store is planned to go in at the Riverwalk Market shopping center anchored by the Market Street grocery store.

It is currently slated to go in at suite 110, next to the Massage Envy and Luna Grill Mediterranean restaurant.

About $450,000 in renovations will turn the space into a one-stop shop for sweet and salty snacks.

Construction is expected to start on Feb. 16 and be completed on April 6.

According to area records, there was previously a sweetFrog across the street at 3871 Long Prairie Road before it closed in 2015 and Cafe Yogopang took over the space. Tsunami Sushi and Grill currently occupies that space now.

sweetFrog describes its product as “premium frozen yogurt” and its goal is to “create the best frozen yogurt experience you’ve ever had,” according to the brand’s website.

Founded in Richmond, Virginia in 2009, sweetFrog customers can create their own combination of soft-serve frozen yogurt and choose from a variety of toppings to add.

Since its founding, it has become a global chain with more than 300 stores across the United States and a few in foreign countries.

Wetzel’s Pretzels is known for its famous large, twisted soft pretzels.

According to its website, Wetzel’s Pretzels was founded in Redondo Beach, California in 1994. Now, the chain has more than 340 fresh bakeries cross the United States and around the world.

In October 2025, The Cross Timbers Gazette reported that a sweetFrog/Wetzel’s Pretzels combo would be built along Hwy 114 in Justin.