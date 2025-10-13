SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, Wetzel’s Pretzels combo coming to Justin

A new retail building on Highway 114 in Justin will be occupied by both sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

The combination retailer will open at the Rivers Edge Neighborhood Retail Center in suite 108, which is just northwest of Northwest ISD Stadium and near the Gateway Church Justin campus.

SweetFrog describes its product as “premium frozen yogurt.”

According to its website, the global chain’s goal is to “create the best frozen yogurt experience you’ve ever had.”

At sweetFrog stores, guests can create their own combination of soft-serve frozen yogurt and choose from a variety of toppings to add.

The company was founded in 2009 in Richmond, Virginia and now has more than 300 locations in the United States and a few international locations.

Wetzel’s Pretzels is the second part of the snack duo going in along Hwy 114.

The company is known for its famous large, twisted soft pretzels.

According to its website, Wetzel’s Pretzels was founded in Redondo Beach, California in 1994. Now, the chain has more than 340 fresh bakeries cross the United States and around the world.

“Every Wetzel’s Pretzels bakery lives by the original vision of its founders,” said a statement on the company’s website. “Each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day to ensure a delicious offering for each customer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes.”

It will be the second Wetzel’s Pretzels along Hwy 114 with another location just a few miles down the road at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth.

Construction is expected to start January 2026 and be completed in May 2026.