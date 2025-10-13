What comes to mind when we think about October? Cooler days, planting mums, pumpkin everything. As I was reviewing my calendar for the week, it came to my mind that the year is three quarters over. Those plans to run another race and get back to online French lessons are awaiting a first step. To save face, I can recast them as future plans for a time when things are less busy. Ha! And then I got to thinking that as active adults in a retirement community, in all reality, our lives are three quarters over. No wonder that I want to pack in as much as possible for the remainder. Perhaps that’s why my bigger plans sit on the back burner while I spend my days trying to be productive and doing enjoyable things in the present.

At Robson Ranch, there is always something to do most every day on every level; physical, creative, educational and social. Daily activities can include horseshoes, water volleyball, Tai Chi, table tennis, woodworking, pottery, painting, informative lectures through UNT, bridge, pinochle and poker games, to name just a few. Robson Ranch residents also work on big projects as well that benefit those in need.

By the time you read this you may have danced the night away at the Robson Ranch Big Swing’n Band Club’s Pink Fling Charity Dance benefiting the fight against breast cancer or walked in memory of someone at the Annual All Cancer Walk sponsored by the Robson Ranch Breast Cancer Support Group and the Living Well Committee.

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club will hold their annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Oct. 18. Scoot your boots to the Robson Ranch clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be heaps of vendors, and it is free to the public. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread.

The After Schoolers are busy preparing for the fall Community Garage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse parking lot. All profits go to help teachers at two schools in the Denton ISD.

If you are looking for a night of fun, music or maybe a little drama, then choose from these events. The music of Raised Right Men on Saturday, Oct. 18, promises an evening of fantastic live music and plenty of opportunities for dancing. Tickets are on sale through Friday, Oct. 17, in the Clubhouse. If you can score a ticket, the Robson Ranch HOA is teaming up with the RR Classic Rock Club to bring you an unforgettable night of music on Friday, Oct. 24 by Antebellum, a tribute to the incredible hits of country music sensation Lady A (Antebellum). The Robson Ranch Drama Club is busy rehearsing their next performance scheduled for Oct. 26. Four plays will be performed by a host of your talented neighbors! Tickets will be on sale at the Robson Ranch clubhouse starting Oct. 6 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m.

It’s all good if at the end of each day we feel that we made the most of it.