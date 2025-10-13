Stampede at the Stables event in Argyle to support Sanger storm victim

A form of leukemia, a rare blood disorder, left Sanger resident Tammy Lee Konz in need of a life-saving liver transplant. On Saturday, the Argyle community is hosting an event to help.

Event organizers said Konz received an estimate of $10,000 in out-of-pocket costs for the transplant.

“This has not been easy for myself or my family, emotionally and financially,” she said. “But with my faith, I live for today and plan for tomorrow.”

The Stampede at the Stables car cruise-in event will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Iron Horse Stables in Argyle.

It will consist of music, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and plenty of hot rods, bikes and classic cars on display.

Scott Murray, the sports director and anchor of the local NBC nightly newscast will emcee the event.

Tickets will be $5 per person and vehicles entered into the competition will pay a fee of $25.

According to event organizers, 100% of funds raised will assist with medical expenses and related costs through the nonprofit Help Hope Live in honor of Tammy Lee Konz. Children under two years of age can enter free.

The nonprofit will also be accepting additional donations at the event.

Konz is a devout Christian, a wife of 38 years and a mother to two sons:

Her eldest son, Chris, works in law enforcement and has three children.

Her younger son, Ryan, owns a metal fabrication business.

Konz works as a high school support specialist for Sanger ISD, where she has worked for the last 28 years.

Fundraising will be done through Help Hope Live and donations can be made through Tammy’s Help Hope Live fundraising page.

According to Help Hope Live, donations are tax deductible and 100% of the proceeds go toward Tammy’s verified medical expenses and related costs.