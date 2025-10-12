Bartonville man, father die in Tarrant County plane crash

A Bartonville man and his father were killed Sunday afternoon when their twin-engine aircraft collided with multiple tractor-trailers and burst into flames in northwest Tarrant County.

At approximately 1:36 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to multiple emergency calls in the 12700 block of N. Saginaw Blvd., near Hicks Airfield. Crews arrived in under five minutes and found a downed aircraft amid heavy fire involving at least 10 tractor-trailers and spread-out grass fires. Thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage were visible from miles away.

The victims were identified as Michael Daly of Bartonville and his father, John Daly of Roanoke. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. The aircraft—a Beechcraft King Air C90 that departed from Alliance Airport—had no other publicly confirmed occupants. No one on the ground was injured, officials said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at approximately 2:11 p.m. Authorities said the crash damaged numerous tractor-trailers and ignited surrounding grass fires, which were all contained.

Michael Daly, who owned a health records software company, leaves behind a wife and four children.

Personnel from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.