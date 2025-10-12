Emma’s Laundromat offers exceptional service with a personal touch

Eric Welch and his family didn’t want to open another run-of-the-mill laundromat in Lewisville. For them, it wasn’t just about machines and quarters—it was about honoring a legacy of hospitality and warmth passed down by a woman who literally and figuratively never met a stranger.

And if they can make one of life’s most ordinary chores a little simpler for you along the way, all the better.

“My mother is a remarkable woman whose story spans continents and cultures. This laundromat is a tribute to her and all she taught us,” Welch said. He and his brother, Aaron, just opened Emma’s Laundromat three months ago. “All we ask is that people come in and give us a try. I don’t think they will be disappointed.”

Much like its namesake, a former business owner herself who moved to America not knowing a word of English, Emma’s Laundromat is on a mission to make everyone feel at home while simplifying the laundry needs of individuals, families and businesses near and far.

From the moment you walk through the door, you’ll notice the difference: a clean, comfortable environment, modern machines that save time and a friendly team that treats every customer like family. Whether you need a self-service option, wash-and-fold convenience, pickup services or commercial-scale laundry solutions for your gym, hotel, medical facility or studio, this is the laundromat for you.

Everyone has to deal with laundry, but not everyone has the time, space, or equipment to handle it efficiently at home. Emma’s Laundromat is here to take that responsibility off your plate.

“My family has been in this area since 1993,” Welch said. He owns Emma’s Laundromat with his wife, Alicia, and his brother and sister-in-law, Aaron and Emily Seamster. “It’s a great area that has always taken care of us, and our goal is to serve this community by doing what we do best.”

For more information, please visit emmaslaundromat.com. Or better yet, stop in for a visit with your basket of laundry.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)