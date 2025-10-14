Lantana’s Ferguson Courts to host First Responder Charity Pickleball Tournament

Lantana Cares and the Denton County Firefighters Foundation will host the First Annual First Responders Charity Pickleball Tournament at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Ferguson Courts.

Tuesday is the final day to register for the tournament, which will feature men’s and women’s doubles, as well as a mixed doubles category.

According to event organizers, beginner, intermediate and advanced-level competitors are all welcomed to participate.

The entry fee is $60 per person and includes a lunch and drink, a commemorative t-shirt and raffle tickets.

“We are thrilled to invite you to the First Annual First Responders Charity Pickleball Tournament,” said Megan Reynolds, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2’s director of community outreach and public relations. “This fun and family-friendly tournament will bring our community together in support of local heroes.”

All proceeds generated from the event will benefit the Argyle Professional Firefighters Association Local 5190. The group helps fund Fire/EMS scholarships for local students pursuing careers in emergency services.

Some prizes for the winning teams include:

Nike Pickleball backpacks for winners of each division ($90 value)

Joola Pickleball paddles for winners of each division ($145)

Prizes for the raffle include:

Joola galsses

Joola pickleball backpacks

Four suite tickets to the Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken hockey game

