City of Justin Update – January 2026

As we welcome 2026, I am honored to reflect on the progress our community has made and to share the vision guiding us into the year ahead. Justin continues to grow and evolve, yet we remain the same tightknit, values driven hometown that generations before us helped build.

2025 was a defining year for Justin. We made meaningful strides in infrastructure, public safety, economic development and community engagement.

Justin is, without question, a true gem, deeply loved by those who call it home. The discovery of what makes Justin so special was inevitable, and the growth that followed was unavoidable. Yet with foresight and a clear vision, we are guiding that growth with purpose.

We advanced roadway improvements, contracted with Westwood to complete the engineering of our major east/west thoroughfare plan centered on the FM 407 realignment, strengthened longterm utility planning, advanced efforts to stabilize our power grid and continued preparing our city for the population increases already underway. These investments ensure that Justin’s growth rests on a strong, reliable foundation.

Our commitment to safety remains unwavering. This year, we expanded emergency response coordination and prepared for the opening of our new fire department, a major milestone that will serve our residents for decades. These efforts reflect our dedication to ensuring that every family in Justin feels protected and supported as our community grows.

Justin continued to welcome new residential and commercial projects that align with our longterm vision. We remain committed to ensuring that growth enhances our community rather than overwhelming it.

With the leadership of our Parks Committee, we honored our veterans in what will become a recurring walk to our beloved memorial. From supporting local businesses to hosting community events, 2025 reminded us that Justin’s greatest strength is its people. Our traditions, our pride and our shared sense of belonging continue to define who we are.

The coming year brings exciting opportunities and important responsibilities. As Mayor, I am committed to ensuring that Justin grows with intention, transparency and respect for the values that make our city exceptional.

We will continue refining development standards, updating longrange plans and ensuring that infrastructure keeps pace with new construction. Growth is coming, but in Justin, it will be guided by vision, not by chance.

In 2026, we are working diligently to secure a Letter of Intent with a major grocer, bringing longawaited convenience and economic vitality to our residents. We are also actively welcoming new restaurants and boutiques into Justin Town Square, creating a vibrant, walkable destination for families and visitors.

Our local business community continues to thrive. We will soon be enjoying our new car wash, and many residents have already embraced the services at PetMePlus pet grooming. From the incredible Asian cuisine at My Lan Pho & Grill, to the spirits, conversation and friendships found at Grapes to Wine +, Justin’s small businesses continue to enrich our daily lives and strengthen our local economy.

Parks, public spaces and community amenities remain a priority. We are exploring new recreational opportunities and enhancements that will support families, seniors and future generations.

Justin’s success is tied to strong relationships with neighboring cities, county leaders, schools and local organizations. We will continue building these partnerships to ensure our community benefits from shared resources and regional cooperation.

The accomplishments of this past year belong to the people of Justin. Your engagement, your ideas and your dedication to our community are what make progress possible. As we step into 2026, I remain honored to serve as your Mayor and committed to leading with integrity, transparency and a deep respect for the values that define our town.

Justin’s future is bright, and together, we will continue building a community that reflects the best of who we are.

Heavenly Father, as we enter this New Year, we not only lift up the City of Justin, but all our surrounding cities, their families, their leaders, and every household within our shared community. We thank You for the blessings of the past year and for the strength You have given us as we grow and change. We ask for Your guidance in every decision made on behalf of our towns. Grant us wisdom that looks beyond the moment, courage to do what is right, and unity that strengthens our bonds as neighbors. Watch over our first responders, protect our children and bring peace to every home. Bless our efforts to build responsibly, serve faithfully and care for one another generously. May our region continue to be a place of safety, opportunity and belonging. A community where hope is renewed and where Your grace is felt in every corner. Lord, let Your hand rest upon us in 2026. Lead us, protect us, and help us honor You in all we do. Amen.