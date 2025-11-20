Hillwood breaks ground on Landmark Community

Hillwood broke ground on the 3,200-acre Landmark master-planned community on Thursday, Nov. 13 at the development’s location along Robson Ranch Road.

The 3,200 acres will include 6,000 single-family homes, 3,000 multifamily residences, 900 acres of commercial space and 1,100 acres of dedicated parkland and open space.

Landmark will be located around Pilot Knob, one of Denton’s most recognizable natural landmarks due to its elevation being the highest point in the city.

Pilot Knob is a 900-foot sandstone protrusion that is part of the Cross Timbers Forest and was known to be used as a lookout and directional landmark for the Native Caddo tribe, the Texas Rangers and early pioneers, as well as a hideout for outlaw Sam Bass.

Landmark’s first phase of residential units are under construction and will include 747 single-family homes by nine different builders offering different designs and price points.

Model homes for the first phase are planned to open spring 2026.

The first commercial spaces are being leased and construction is underway on the City of Denton’s first H-E-B, which was almost built on the other side of the road in Argyle.

Hillwood is developing the land, which was acquired by the Perot family in 1987. The land was formerly known as Hunter Ranch.

The company has developed much of the I-35W corridor stretching from southern Denton to AllianceTexas in north Fort Worth.

Hillwood announced the plans for Hunter Ranch in July 2024.

In addition to housing units, park, retail and entertainment space, Landmark will also have three on-site schools.

Some of the parks will be STEAM learning parks, which will be interactive outdoor education spaces focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

For more information, visit the Landmark page on Hillwood’s website.