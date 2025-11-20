Highland Village City Update – November 2025

It is one of my favorite times of the year – the season of thankfulness. People open their hearts, their homes and their hands to others, sharing food, laughter and kindness. This spirit of gratitude and warmth is a wonderful expression of Thanksgiving and what makes this holiday so special to me. We recently heard from our local nonprofit organizations about how their services benefit Highland Village residents.

There is a wide range of volunteer opportunities with these organizations. If you are looking for a way to help others, I encourage you to consider volunteering with one of them. You can learn about them at highlandvillage.org/volunteer.

We recently received an update on the Pilot Knoll Park Project. As a way of reference, in 2021, after conducting a Cabin Project Feasibility Study, the City issued Certificates of Obligation that included improvements to Pilot Knoll Park. The project consists of campground/shelter improvements, replacement of the gatehouse, improvements to the boat ramps and construction of 16 rental cabins to provide an ongoing revenue stream. The idea was to enhance and bring up to date the offerings at this park, with the construction of cabins to provide a unique experience for users.

The City contracted with Dunaway and Associates for the engineering and design of the improvements. A Texas Parks and Wildlife grant for $750,000 was received in 2024 for phase 1 of the project. Since 2021, construction costs have increased, and the City has been receiving fewer bids for projects. In June of this year, when staff brought forward a contract for a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) to help keep the project within budget, the City Council asked the CMAR to provide a realistic quote so staff could share budget updates for the project. City parks, public works and our finance departments did a thorough job of researching occupancy rates at other city lake cabins, the cost of constructing the cabins and the needed infrastructure.

We have determined that constructing cabins is not feasible due to construction and infrastructure improvement costs exceeding the desired revenue stream. We will continue with the construction of the gatehouse, RV restroom renovation and boat ramp improvements.

If you are not familiar with Pilot Knoll Park, it is a hidden gem in our City. The park borders Lake Lewisville in Highland Village and is approximately 75 acres. The park is leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and offers RV and tent campsites, a day use area, boat docks, pavilions for rent, kayak rentals, a sand volleyball court and a fire pit. If you are looking for a beautiful location to enjoy this cooler fall weather, you may want to consider a visit to Pilot Knoll Park.

We have smoother roads on the horizon in Highland Village. The City is purchasing its first asphalt pothole patch truck. The City currently repairs potholes with a “throw and roll” method, which is a temporary repair and at a higher cost. The Pro Patch repair truck will provide a permanent repair at a significant cost savings. You’ll be seeing more about this when we receive the truck and begin making repairs in the City.

You will want to mark your calendar for our holiday events. Our Village Glows is scheduled for Nov. 22 and will take place at The Shops at Highland Village. This event, organized by the Highland Village Women’s Club, the City of Highland Village and The Shops at Highland Village, is a holiday tradition and features the lighting of a Christmas tree and light show. The celebration also includes activities for the entire family, including musical entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, cookie decorating, ornament making and Santa’s arrival. The Highland Village Public Safety Toy and Food Drive kicks off at this event as well. Your donation of new toy or food item benefits families in our local area.

Our Parks Department is hosting Wine Down with the Grinch on Friday, Dec. 12. This event is for adults aged 21 and up and is a perfect date night opportunity for couples during this holiday season. Attendees will experience live music, adult beverages, hors d’oeuvres and a special guest appearance from the Grinch. Space is limited for this event so you will want to sign up early at hvparks.com.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 13 come to Doubletree Ranch Park for Christmas at the Ranch. Bring the whole family for Santa’s workshop for children, a special visit from Santa and his reindeer, snow hills and much more. You will want to visit Doubletree Ranch Park throughout the holiday season, as it becomes a winter wonderland with Christmas lights and various lawn ornaments. It is also a great place to snap that holiday photo for your family Christmas card.

Our local business owners are gearing up for the holiday season. This is the busiest time for our retailers and restaurants and it is the perfect time for you to see what we have to offer in Highland Village. I hope you will make plans to experience Highland Village as you prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving. Keeping our sales tax dollars at home not only benefits the business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Highland Village, it also benefits our local economy.

We always receive questions about trash pickup during the holidays. As a reminder, Republic Services will not run trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day so Thursday’s route will move to Friday and Friday’s route will move to Saturday.

In this season of thanksgiving, I want to share my gratitude for all of you, the trust you continue to place in me as your mayor and your joyfully generous spirit. I wish you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving!