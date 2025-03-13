H-E-B announces plans to open store in southwest Denton

H-E-B is expanding its North Texas footprint with plans to open its first store in Denton within Hillwood’s Landmark development at the northwest corner of I-35W and Robson Ranch Road.

While the purchase of the 20-acre site is not yet finalized, construction is expected to begin this spring, according to company officials. Additional details about the store will be shared at an upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, with the date to be announced soon.

“This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns,” said Mabrie Jackson, Managing Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B and Central Market. “We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and sharing more details soon.”

The announcement settles a turf war for the sought-after grocer, as an Argyle developer across the road from Landmark was trying to lure H-E-B to the southwest corner of I-35W and Robson Ranch Road.