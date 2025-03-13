Lantana Update: Getting to know Lantana’s Community Porter Carl Woods

It takes a lot of work to keep Lantana looking spiffy, and the man responsible for that important mission is Carl Woods, our Community Porter, who serves on the Insight Association Management team. Carl, who has never met a stranger, stopped by to answer a few questions so we could get to know him better.

Please tell us a little about yourself and your family. I’m happily married to my amazing wife, who lovingly describes me as “borderline boring”—probably because I spend way too much time on YouTube (but hey, there’s always something new to learn, right?). I try to go fishing often, but let’s just say the fish don’t seem to like me much. No big catches yet, but I’m hopeful! Most importantly, I love making people smile every day. Whether it’s a joke, a kind word or just being my goofy self, I believe the world could always use a little more laughter.

What are your duties? As part of my responsibilities, I ensure that all common areas in Lantana remain clean and free of debris, keeping the community looking its best. I also make sure that Lantana facilities are stocked with all necessary supplies to meet residents’ needs. Additionally, I assist residents with concerns, address complaints, and work to resolve maintenance issues efficiently to help maintain a smooth and enjoyable living environment for everyone.

What are the most favorite things you enjoy about your job? One of my favorite parts is meeting residents and ensuring that all facilities are clean and well-maintained. I truly enjoy making residents happy, and contributing to a welcoming and enjoyable community environment for residents is important to me.

What are some things residents can do to help you? Residents can play a big role in keeping our common areas clean by picking up after themselves and their pets. Additionally, helping to ensure that vandalism does not occur in our facilities and shared spaces makes a huge difference in maintaining the beauty of Lantana. It takes a lot of work to keep our community looking its best, and when everyone does their part, it truly makes an impact. Maintaining open communication with residents is essential to me. The relationships I build and the feedback I receive are invaluable and cherished, ensuring that I can perform my job to the highest standards—and that’s something I genuinely enjoy. Residents are encouraged to visit lantanalive.com for community information and updates.

Briefly…

Progress continues on the renovations of the North, Heritage and Larkspur community playgrounds with completion expected in April. The North Amenity Center Playground will feature inclusive design elements to accommodate children with special needs.

The HOA Board is conducting a review of the proposed Tree Guideline updates presented by the Architectural Review Committee last summer. The Board is also engaging a third-party tree expert to evaluate the viability of the proposed changes.

As you do your spring cleaning, make sure to mark your calendar for the Lantana Spring Garage Sale on April 5 and Lantana’s 14th annual Earth Day recycling event on April 19.