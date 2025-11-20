Bartonville’s Lantana Town Center to get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Papa John’s Pizza

There are plans for a Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Papa John’s Pizza to go into Lantana Town Center in Bartonville, near the Whataburger on FM 407.

Chipotle is expected to begin construction in August 2026 and be completed by December 2026.

The 2,385-square-foot, $725,000 project will add to the list of national chains at Lantana Town Center.

Chipotle is known for its Tex-Mex style Mexican food that is served in burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

According to its website, the chain is committed to making fresh food everyday, which it says means no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and no “freezers, can openers or shortcuts.”

Chipotle has a rewards system that offers deals on special items, birthday discounts and reward points.

Other southern Denton County Chipotle locations on the east side include two along FM 2499 in Flower Mound and one in Lewisville.

Locations on the west side of southern Denton County include one across from Texas Motor Speedway near Tanger Outlets and another in Roanoke just north of the Hwy 377/Hwy 114 intersection.

There is no timeline yet for the Papa John’s, which has a menu that includes pizza, wings, fries and desserts, along with specialty items like Papadias and Papa Bites.

Papa John’s also has a reward system for exclusive offers and carries certain deals that are specific to each location.

According to its website, Papa John’s prides itself on not using processed ingredients at its more than 5,000 stores around the world.

“We don’t use cheap and more processed ingredients,” the company said. “Whether it’s our signature sauce, toppings, our original fresh dough or even the box itself, we invest in our ingredients to ensure that we always give you the finest quality pizza.”

There are also Papa John’s locations in Flower Mound and two in Northlake, one of which is across from Texas Motor Speedway, near Tanger Outlets.