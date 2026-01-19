A new boba tea brand to open its second Texas location in Flower Mound

TeaCupFuls Boba Tea Shop plans to open its second Texas location at Long Prairie Plaza, a small shopping center along FM 2499.

Started in Bend, Oregon in 2017, TeaCupFuls was inspired by founder Loana Perez’s Vietnamese heritage and passion for bringing people together.

According to its website, TeaCupFuls offers “authentic artisanal boba drinks” that are designed to cater to a variety of tastes and dietary needs.

However, the shop doesn’t want to be just another boba tea place, it hopes to create something unique for customers.

“Beyond serving delicious drinks, we aim to offer an unforgettable experience,” said the brand. “Our stores are cozy retreats where you can relax, unwind and enjoy a moment of peace amid your busy day.”

TeaCupFuls recently made its Texas debut with a store in north Fort Worth near the corner of Hwy 377 and N. Tarrant Parkway.

The boba spot’s new location in Flower Mound will be its second in the Lone Star State.

For more information on TeaCupFuls, visit the growing chain’s website.

January has brought some changes to the shopping center where TeaCupFuls will serve. On Jan. 5, Parlor Doughnuts announced it was relocating its Flower Mound location to Dallas.