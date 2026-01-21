Parlor Doughnuts ditches Flower Mound for Dallas

The Parlor Doughnuts location in Flower Mound has packed up and headed for a new spot in Dallas amid a change in management.

“Big news, but not goodbye,” said the business on its social media on Jan. 5. “Parlor Flower Mound is temporarily closed as we prepare to relocate under new ownership.”

Though Parlor Doughnuts said the Flower Mound store will be temporarily closed, the new store will be located 45 minutes away at 2802 N. Henderson Avenue in Dallas.

Parlor Doughnuts did not say when, or if, the Flower Mound location would reopen, but their sign was recently removed from the building.

“From what I gather, there will just be a relocation for now,” said Parlor Doughnuts spokesperson Melissa Arnoldsen.

The Evansville, Indiana-based doughnut and coffee shop chain originally opened in Flower Mound in December 2023.

Parlor Doughnuts occupied a storefront at 1450 Long Prairie Road, Suite 110.

The next closest store for Denton County residents is in Southlake along Southlake Blvd.