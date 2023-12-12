Craft doughnut and coffee shop opens in Flower Mound

Parlor Doughnuts, a craft doughnut and coffee shop chain, celebrated the grand opening of a new location in Flower Mound over the weekend.

Parlor Doughnuts is known for its original layered doughnuts — which are made in small batches throughout the day — and other breakfast items, such as sausage biscuits, avocado toast, seasonal oats and more. The shop also offers tea and coffee, including iced and hot lattes, cold brew, drip coffees and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The new shop is located at 1450 Long Prairie Road, Suite 110. It will open every day at 6:30 a.m., and close at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends. Click here for more information.