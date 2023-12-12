Abbott appoints Denton County Commissioner to state commission

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Monday that he has appointed Bobbie Mitchell, who represents southeast Denton County on the Denton County Commissioners Court, to the Commission on State Emergency Communications.

The state commission is charged with administering the state 911 service program, as well as the statewide poison control program. Abbott appointed Mitchell and reappointed Cathy Skurow of Portland to terms that will expire in September 2029.

Mitchell, of Lewisville has served as Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 3 since 2000, and she’s seeking another four-year term in next year’s election.

The governor’s office included the following information about Mitchell, 75, in its new release: “Previously, she served as Mayor and City Council member of Lewisville. She serves on the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Executive Board and the NCTCOG Emergency Preparedness Planning Council. Previously, she served on the Texas Conference of Urban Counties Policy Committee and various other boards that affect Denton County residents. Additionally, she is a graduate of Leadership Lewisville. Mitchell attended both Tarrant County and Cooke County junior colleges and has completed numerous management training courses.”