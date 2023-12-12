Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Flower Mound approves proposed indoor golf facility

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Rendering of the proposed indoor golf facility, image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a Specific Use Permit request for a new indoor golf facility on FM 2499.

Flower Mound-based Golf Everywhere plans to build a 31,471-square-foot indoor golf facility on the northeast corner of FM 2499 and Aberdeen Lane. The building will have 12 simulator bays, a short game area “and the ability to play over 300 rounds of golf a day,” the applicant said in a letter to the town.

The company plans to develop some of the rest of the 7.74-acre property with a golf instruction center, fitness center and a restaurant. Those buildings are allowed under current zoning, but the applicant needed Town Council to approve a Specific Use Permit for the golf facility.

Owner Myles Vlachos said in a presentation to the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission last month that golf is becoming more popular, and there are not enough options for Denton County residents to play and learn and improve. He said Golf Everywhere won’t be a “golf-tainment” place like TopGolf, or a place with just some simulators and a bar, because it is not intended for casual players.

“When I was thinking about this concept, I wanted to provide everything an actual golf course provides, not to reinvent the game of golf,” Vlachos said.

The facility will have a large driving range simulator (which can accommodate up to 40 people at once) and a 4,500-square-foot putting green. The state-of-the-art simulator bays will have moveable floors to simulate various lies on a real golf course. Customers will be charged by the round, not by the hour. All business will be open to the public with membership options available, in an effort to create a semi-private country club experience.

Vlachos said the campus will cause minimal noise or light pollution. The proposed business hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

P&Z voted unanimously last month to recommend approval of the request, and during last week’s Town Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the request.

Click here for the Golf Everywhere website.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

