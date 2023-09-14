Thursday, September 14, 2023
Mitchell to run for reelection to Denton County Commissioners Court

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 3 since 2000, says her work is not done yet.

She’ll run for reelection again next year.

“After praying and visiting with families, friends and looking at the things we’re doing and the things we still need to do, I felt like there is more work to be done and I’m happy to do it,” Mitchell said in an interview on Tuesday. “I still have the passion and commitment and the love of serving people that makes me want to run for another term.”

Mitchell, 75, has lived in Lewisville since 1971. She is married and have two children, a daughter and son-in-law, nine grandchildren and six grandchildren. She worked for GTE for twenty years. She began serving on city boards in the 1980s, then began serving on City Council in 1990 and as mayor of Lewisville from 1993 to 2000, when she was elected to the Denton County Commissioners Court.

She intends to run for a seventh four-year term next year. She’ll be on the Republican Primary ballot in March, and if she wins the nomination, will be on the November 2024 General Election ballot for residents of Precinct 3, which covers southeast Denton County.

“I care about the citizens,” Mitchell said. “I want to make sure people are treated fairly, and when people come to Denton County, they know we’re here to make sure they have the quality of life they need and want.”

Mitchell said she is still motivated to serve as commissioner to help those in need.

“I grew up poor, and someone helped me and I want to continue help others,” she said. “I am excited that I can help people so they won’t have to go through the things I did. We as a county need to provide good roads, health care and lower taxes so our citizens can make a living. I believe everyone needs a little bit of help, a hand up instead of a handout and I want to continue to do that.”

Mitchell said she will continue to prioritize behavioral and mental health services, ensuring hungry families can get enough food, housing, enhance infrastructure , reasonable taxes and more.

“I want to make sure Denton County continues to be a place citizens choose to live and raise family, and to be sure they have resources they need to make that happen,” Mitchell said. “I believe we have best county of all 254 in Texas. It’s a wonderful place to live and work and raise a family.”

Mitchell also provided the following statement this week:

“My goal is to be as conservative with tax dollars as possible to address growth needs while keeping our homeowners and property owners in mind. We just approved the lowest tax rare in Denton County since 1986.

I am an advocate for families, health care, homelessness initiatives, sustainable communities and veteran issues. As a commissioner, I want to be sure we have an efficient government.

I have continued to be an advocate for better transportation to ensure we have additional and safer roadways. I am also an advocate for economic development to bring quality jobs that citizens can work in Denton County and spend their money in Denton County.

I am proud of the fact that during the Pandemic, the County was able to partner with United Way and use our federal dollars to help feed the hungry and help with those who needed housing assistance. That initiative is still ongoing.

I serve on several Regional Boards that helps local government develop policy, recognize regional opportunities and make joint decisions on behalf of their county and the region.”

Go to votecommissionermitchell.com for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

