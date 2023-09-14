Rodeo Goat opens Denton location

Rodeo Goat — the casual beer and burger joint known for house-ground patties, cold beer, moonshine cocktails and more — is now open in Denton.

The newest Rodeo Goat is located in the former Catahoula Louisiana Kitchen (before that Bone-Daddy’s), 3258 South I-35E. There are currently seven other locations around North Texas and one in Houston.

The menu features over 20 unique burger selections including namesake nods to local luminaries, according to a news release. Celebrities from Denton or UNT graduates include Don Henley (blue cheese slaw, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles and garlic-herb mayo), Norah Jones (candied jalapeños, smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, bacon, pico de gallo, and poblano dressing on a jalapeño cheddar bun with avocado butter) and Larry McMurtry (Irish-whiskey cheddar, candied bacon, blackberry compote, shredded lettuce and whole-grain mustard). The Mean Joe Green is a cobb salad piled high with marinated steak, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, hardboiled egg, avocado, Roma tomato, chive goat cheese, crispy jalapeño croutons and avocado ranch dressing.

Rodeo Goat serves 100% natural, mostly grass fed beef burgers ground in-house daily from Texas beef raised at 44 Farms in Cameron, according to the news release. All burgers can be made with chicken, turkey, vegan or Impossible patties. Salads, hand punched cheese fries ‘with or with out’ a surprise, brisket chili, Goat Balls and hand-made milkshakes are also offered.

The extensive drink menu offers domestic and imported brews with a large selection of “mostly” Texas craft beers, a list of wines available by the glass, and a quirky cocktail menu featuring signature concoctions such as the “Fainting Goat” crafted from Revolver Blood and Honey, vodka and orange juice and the “Moontang” with Firefly Moonshine, Tang and “other things.”

Rodeo Hour weekdays from 3-6 p.m. and includes $2 off drafts, $4 off wine and $6 Rattlesnake Ritas. Every Monday, the signature Moontangs are $3 all-day-long and half-priced cheese fries on Wednesday.

A grand opening celebration will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 27 to benefit the Denton Community Food Center, which raises funds for hunger insecure families in the Denton area. The cost is $25 per person and includes all food and non-alcoholic beverages in addition to two tickets for beer, wine and cocktails. To purchase tickets, click here.

Wynne, Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson are the creators of numerous beer- and food-centric concepts throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and the Southeast, including Meddlesome Moth, Miriam Cocina Latina, Rodeo Goat (nine locations), Flying Saucer Draught Emporium (11 locations in Texas and the Southeast) and Flying Fish (12 locations in Texas and the Southeast).

For menus, additional information and to join The Goat Herd for exclusive deals and invitations, visit rodeogoat.com.