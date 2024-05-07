Hwy 114 to fully close in Northlake on Wednesday

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that construction crews will fully close Hwy 114 in Northlake on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, all lanes of eastbound and westbound Hwy 114 will close at Cleveland Gibbs Road from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday for bridge work, according to a TxDOT news release. Drivers should follow signed detours, use caution and expect delays.

This work is part of the ongoing $99 million Hwy 114 improvement project awarded to Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavating Inc. The project is anticipated for overall completion in June 2026, weather permitting.