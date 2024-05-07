Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — May 2024

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s one of my favorite times of the year as we begin our busy event season and prep for the biggest party of the year – Independence Fest.

We’re thrilled to welcome Texas country singer/songwriter Pat Green back to Flower Mound to headline Independence Fest 2024! When the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter first played at Independence Fest in 2018, he rocked Bakersfield Park, and we can’t wait for him to do it again. Known for hits like “Wave on Wave,” “Carry On,” and “Texas On My Mind,” Green has sold more than two million records and has a string of Top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Radio chart. His latest album, “Miles and Miles of You,” is the 14th of his career and his first in nearly seven years. It features 10 fresh tracks that capture the resilience, maturity, and optimistic joy of Green’s creative resurgence. Credited as one of Texas country’s modern era founding fathers, Green’s career has gone beyond the bounds of a country star since his debut album in 1995.

Independence Fest 2024 is on Thursday, July 4. The festivities will kick off that morning with our annual Children’s Parade to Leonard and Helen Johns Park, where there will be kids’ activities, face painting, and food and drinks provided by Market Street. Then, the party continues at Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Ln.) with live entertainment on the main stage presented by Republic Services and GDS Wealth Management, food trucks, vendor booths, a car show, a kids’ zone presented by CoServ, and some spectacular fireworks presented by JSK Operations Management, Inc.

Thanks to our sponsors, Independence Fest 2024 is free. If you have a business or organization that you’d like to promote, consider becoming a sponsor or vendor. With attendance in the tens of thousands each year, this Fourth of July celebration is always a huge hit and a great way to showcase your company’s name. Please visit www.flower-mound.com/festival to become a sponsor or vendor and learn more about the event. As the day approaches, that page will be updated with more information on Independence Fest 2024.

But let’s talk about events in May, because while we’re all looking forward to Independence Fest, there is plenty to be excited about this month!

Our popular Concerts in the Park series is back! The series brings family-friendly live music to Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.) every Friday night in May. Each free concert begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks and vendors also sell food on site each week. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a great night with family and friends! Overflow parking is available at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd. To learn more and view the bands scheduled for each week – which include classic rock, 80s hits, a Bob Seger tribute band, and a Kenny Chesney tribute band – visit www.flower-mound.com/concerts.

Also in May, our annual Flower Mound Arts Festival returns! Connect, create, and celebrate art with live performances, art vendors, hands-on activities, a community art project, and more. On Saturday, May 11, stop by Heritage Park anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to shop, enjoy live music and dancing, and participate in fun – and kid-friendly – art activities. It’s always a great day. Learn more at www.flower-mound.com/artfestival.

On May 18, join us for our rescheduled Twin Coves Open House event. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the gates to Twin Coves Park (5001 Wichita Trail) will be open for you to tour the cabins, explore, and enjoy snacks, refreshments, and kids’ activities!

Finally, as we close out the busy month of May, we pause to remember our military men and women who laid down their lives in sacrifice to our nation. Since the American Revolution, more than one million American men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in wars and conflicts. We must ensure our fallen heroes are never forgotten, and it is our job on Memorial Day – and every day – to remember and honor them. We remember those who left the comforts of home to fight for us and our freedom, and never returned. Each year, the Town holds a Memorial Day Ceremony, and I’d like to invite you to join us. We’ll gather at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 West Windsor Dr.) on Monday, May 27, at 9 a.m. I hope to see you there for this important occasion.