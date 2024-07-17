Eads: Staying cool is critical now and in the future

We are a fast-growing County that works on infrastructure, roads, water issues, and energy needs with the purview Denton County knows all too well because of our response efforts and our role in monitoring these issues closely to provide the public with timely updates.

With several 100-degree days so far this summer, we know from history that we will be experiencing more extreme heat in the coming months.

In a state experiencing fast-paced growth and operating its own separate electric grid, staying cool has never been more critical, literally and figuratively.

Preparing to handle the heat is a top priority, not only at home and while we work or venture outdoors over the next few months, but also as demands on our electric grid increase over the next several years.

Our State Legislators have worked tirelessly to pass legislation and work closely with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUC) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to secure the electric grid and ensure additional generation capacity to keep up with rising demand.

In a Texas Senate Business and Commerce Committee hearing in June, officials learned ERCOT officials estimate power demand will almost double in the next six years due to population growth and economic development, with data centers, hydrogen production facilities, cryptocurrency mining, as well as oil and gas conversion to electricity across the Permian Basin.

Last year, ERCOT reported a new record for demand on the power grid at 85,508 megawatts (MW) on August 10. By 2030, demand for electricity is estimated to reach 150,000 MW, almost doubling current needs.

To offset anticipated needs, Legislators passed several bills to address both reliability and future electric generation following Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

For example, Senate Bill (SB) 2627 established the Texas Energy Fund (TEF) after Texans overwhelmingly voted to create TEF through a constitutional election on Nov. 7, 2023. The bill set up funding mechanisms to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities. As one of four programs designed under TEF, the In-ERCOT Generation Loan Program attracted an estimated 125 notices of intent to apply for a loan, requesting $38.9 billion in financing for 55.908 megawatts of proposed dispatchable power generation projects.

SB 1699 relates to electricity service in the ERCOT power region, including the participation of aggregated distributed energy resources in the ERCOT market. Distributed energy resources relate to the consumer side of the market, such as rooftop solar or wind generating units.

House Bill 1500 established guardrails to increase oversight and establish administrative penalties related to the continuation and functions of the PUC, the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and the functions of the independent organization certified for the ERCOT power region.

These bills are a few that have been passed to increase generation resources, diversify our energy supply, and ensure electric reliability to meet energy demands well into the future and to continue to support the viability of maintaining a separate electric grid in the State of Texas.

During the hottest months of the year, it is also important to stay informed about the weather and take the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of yourselves, family members, and those around you.

La Nina’s impact will be felt across our region as National Weather Service forecasters predict a 40-50 percent chance of above normal temperatures for July, August, and September.

Extreme heat can affect residents of any age group. Our Denton County Public Health team keeps track of heat-related illnesses. As of June 22nd, 48 individuals reported heat-related illnesses ranging from heat stroke to heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and other similar ailments.

While our younger and elder populations may be the most vulnerable, most individuals who have reported heat-related illnesses are between the ages of 18 to 65. Individuals who work or spend time outdoors are particularly susceptible.

We should be aware of how heat can affect us and pay attention to any symptoms we may be experiencing. A quick response to those symptoms is critical.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. Suggested remedies include moving to a cooler area, loosening clothing, sipping cool water, and seeking medical help if symptoms do not improve in a short period of time.

Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness and, possibly, unconsciousness. Call 9-1-1 immediately. Then, move the person to a cooler area, remove extra layers of clothing, and cool them down with cold water or ice until help arrives.

Why are heat-related illnesses so important to take seriously? Extreme heat is considered the deadliest weather-related event.

We should all be aware and responsive to others as the temperatures continue to climb. Our families, friends, pets, etc., need us to be proactive in helping one another. That preparation and proactivity can help save lives.

Thank you to our State Legislators for their continued oversight of our state’s electric grid to ensure we all stay cool for years to come.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup.