Tuesday, May 7, 2024
What’s that smell in Argyle? Might be Atmos’ natural gas maintenance

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Natural gas controlled flaring, courtesy of Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy will be performing routine natural gas maintenance in Argyle this week and next, which may result in noise and a foul odor that nearby residents may notice.

The “procedure is a necessary, safe and standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline,” Atmos said in a news release. “Residents in the area may hear a noise and the scent of mercaptan, a harmless odorant that gives natural gas its ‘rotten egg’ smell, may be present during the operation.”

The work will be done at 1350 Stonecrest Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday this week, and May 13-14 next week, according to the news release. Atmos customers will not experience any service interruption.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

