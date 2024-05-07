ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Wednesday

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Wednesday due to unseasonably high temperatures, high levels of expected maintenance outages and the potential for lower reserves.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch, and no action is needed as there are no expectations of an energy emergency, according to a news release from the agency. This is the first Weather Watch that ERCOT has issued since January.

“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations,” the agency said in a statement.

ERCOT encourages residents to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.