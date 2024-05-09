Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of North Texas, including Denton County, through 7 p.m. Thursday.

A big severe storm is moving its way east toward Wise County, and then likely part of Denton County during the afternoon, according to the NWS radar and forecast. Large hail nearly the size of softballs and damaging winds up to 70 mph are possible, according to the weather service.

Another round of scattered storms are expected to develop near and along a stationary boundary this afternoon and evening, and if storms develop, they will likely become strong to severe, according to the weather service. The primary threats are very large hail and damaging wind gusts, and there could be potential for excessive rainfall and localized flash flooding.

Check back for updates.