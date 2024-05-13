Lewisville ISD names new Marcus High School principal

Lewisville ISD announced on Monday the appointment of Dr. Cody Koontz as the new principal of Marcus High School.

Dr. Koontz currently serves as principal at the Coppell 9th Grade Campus, a position he has held since 2017. He takes over for longtime Marcus Principal Will Skelton, who was recently named LISD Chief of High Schools.

“I am humbled and excited to join Lewisville ISD as the new principal at Marcus High School,” Dr. Koontz said. “This campus and district have an incredible reputation of excellence and I am honored to be chosen as the next leader of this great school.”

Dr. Koontz is entering his 20th year in public education. He began teaching and coaching at Grapevine High School in 2005 before moving to MacArthur High School In Irving ISD in 2009 to teach and coach. In 2012 he transitioned to campus leadership at Chisholm Trail High School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD before returning to Grapevine High School in 2014 where he served as an Assistant and Associate Principal. In 2017 he moved to Coppell ISD to open and become Principal at the Coppell 9th Grade Campus, and has been there since.

“Dr. Koontz is an experienced educator and leader who keeps the best interest of students at the forefront of his decisions,” LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp said. “We are excited to welcome him to the LISD family, and I’m certain the students and staff of Marcus High School will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Dr. Koontz received his Bachelors of Science in Biology from Texas Christian University, his Masters of Education in Educational Administration from Lamar University, and his doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University. He also received his superintendent certificate (EC-12), principal certificate (EC-12), and science composite certificate (8-12).

New principals were also announced at two other Flower Mound schools at the meeting.

Glen Croll was named principal of Downing Middle School and Felicia Curry was named principal of Vickery Elementary.

Congratulations to Glen Croll, the new principal of Downing Middle School. Welcome to the Diamondback family! 🐍 Read more about our new principal: https://t.co/lUIajPPNWC pic.twitter.com/Ukf8Aye6x8 — Downing MS (@DowningMS) May 14, 2024