Grutogi Bistro brings all-day breakfast to Flower Mound

A new breakfast and lunch bistro opened Saturday in Parker Square.

Grutogi Bistro, located at 310 Parker Square Rd. in the former Original Joey O’s spot, serves all-day breakfast, including lox bagels, avocado toast, and fiesta burritos, as well as fresh sandwiches, signature paninis, salads, and bowls.

Top it off with one of their specialty lattes, house chillers, herbal teas, or smoothies.

Flower Mound residents Eun and Danny Seo said they wanted to create a mini-retreat where their neighbors could relax and be restored with good food and good people.

Grutogi means “stump” in Korean, and Eun Seo said the name is inspired by her favorite book, “The Giving Tree.”

Grutogi Bistro is open Mon-Sat. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.