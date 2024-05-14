Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Southern Denton County Voices

Robson Ranch Rambler — May 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
8
Suzanne Spisak, Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

Gratitude is when you feel thankful for the good things in your life. Google “100 things to be thankful for in your life” and I’m pretty sure that you will nod, smile or chuckle as you read through the lists offered by Shutterfly. It is not a stretch to say that I have experienced every one of them except two at some time or another since moving to Robson Ranch over 10 years ago. The two being, “Teachers who don’t give homework on Thanksgiving break” and “Campfires.” Although our new fire table in our courtyard is my version of a campfire.

Some things unique to an active, 55+ community are also at the top of my list of things for which I am thankful. First is access to healthcare at all levels. Paramedics were called to our house twice in the last two weeks. One for a friend and one for my husband. Both are now doing fine. In those moments, the efficiency and care provided by the paramedics is something for which we are eternally grateful. Also, if you need a recommendation for a physician or specialist, there is always someone in the community who can provide it. The Living Well Committee offers a monthly educational speakers’ series on health topics. On May 15, the Denton Fire Department will be here conducting CPR and AED Training.

Under the category of convenience, we have access to great food when we don’t feel like cooking. Lately, at The Wildhorse Grill, our sommelier offers dining events highlighting a specific cuisine and wine pairings with each course. At least once a month, we can enjoy Robson Ranch Food Truck Night from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Wildhorse Grill parking lot. We can take it home to enjoy or hang out in the parking lot or grab a seat on the patio. Finally, we can shop at the Robson Ranch Farmers Market every Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. Numerous producers from the local area offer the freshest meats, produce, pasta, cookies, breads, honey, and much more right in our neighborhood. Aside from easy access to food, we benefit from the services of residents who offer handyman services, gardening advice, make alterations to get the perfect fit on a new outfit or take care of your pet while you are away.

Our Road Runners Travel Club offers us a variety of trips in the DFW metro area from sporting events to theater and volunteering and a wide variety of cruises and land tours. Traveling with friends cannot get easier than this.

So many things, large and small, to be grateful for. One of the 100 things to be thankful for is “Naturally missing every crack in the pavement.” I thought it was just me who subconsciously challenges myself to do just that when I’m power walking on Ed Robson Blvd!

Lewisville ISD names new Marcus High School principal
