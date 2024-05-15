Lantana Update — May 2024

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Insight Association Management and the Lantana Community Association welcomed Rhonda Bedrick as Lantana’s new Community Lifestyle Director in March.

With over 40 years of event planning experience and 20+ years as a dedicated social and activity director, Rhonda brings a wealth of expertise to the community.

Her background spans all demographics, from youth to seniors. Previously serving as a Lifestyle Coordinator for a 55+ active adult community, Rhonda pioneered the role from its inception.

Coming from a military family, Rhonda’s roots are deeply embedded in the values of southern hospitality, a trait she carries with her today. Over 18 years as a devoted U.S. Air Force wife, she experienced life in various duty stations, both overseas and stateside, fostering connections with people from all corners of the globe.

Rhonda is a proud mother of three grown children and grandmother to four grandchildren. As a military mom and advocate for veterans, she holds a special place in her heart for those who have served our country. Her interests include dancing, music, gardening, off-roading, sports, and embracing the wonders of the great outdoors—all of which reflect her adventurous spirit and zest for life.

“I have never met a stranger, serve all with a heart of gratitude, and truly believe we are living our best life,” said Rhonda.

In her role, Rhonda will oversee Lantana’s Lifestyle Program, collaborating with Community Manager Rachael Robinson.

Besides continuing to offer the usual events, Rhonda said that she wants to expand activities for teens, tweens, singles and senior citizens.

“Just because you age doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy life and have adventures and meet new people,” said Rhonda, who added that she would like to start a coffee social time at the Community Event Center for seniors.

When it comes to older kids, she wants to get them away from screens and help them build face-to-face relationships with activities like fishing, teen dances and laser tag.

“My purpose is to get them engaged, to encourage them to come out of their shells,” said Rhonda. “Life shouldn’t just be all about cell phones, texting and Zoom calls.”

Rhonda said that the Lantana Community Event Center will host some new events in the coming months.

“I want to bring a very well-known jazz singer for a night under the stars,” said Rhonda.

She needs volunteers and sponsors to support events like the Monster Mile and Run Lantana 5k race.

Contact Rhonda at [email protected] or 940-728-1660 to share your ideas, connect or drop by the HOA office to say hello!

Briefly…

Charter Communications is building a fiber-optic network in Lantana to offer internet, cable TV and phone service to residents. Garner will be the first neighborhood to have service. No timeline has been announced.

The Lantana pools opened on May 1. If you need key fob access, call the HOA office at 940-728-1660.

The pickleball complex under construction on Rayzor Road will been named “Ferguson Courts at Lantana” in honor of FWSD #6 President Ross Ferguson, who brought the concept to the boards in 2020 and worked to secure grant commitments. The official completion date is Aug. 30.

The North Playground is currently closed for repairs due to hail damage and vandalism.

The FWSD has lowered its roofing permit fee to a $300 flat rate. The previous fee was based on the value of the roof project and could be as high as $600.

Ladies Gear Up for Adventure

Ready for an adventure? Join the Lantana Ladies League for an exhilarating event that’s sure to get your heart racing – The Amazing Race!

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey filled with challenges, clues, and plenty of fun! Whether you’re a seasoned racer or just looking for an exciting day out, this event is perfect for everyone. Plus, this event is open to the public, so you don’t have to be a member to join the fun!

So mark your calendars for May 14th, gather your teammates, and get ready to conquer The Amazing Race with us! Because the league serves the surrounding communities of Lantana, this event welcomes teams of up to 10 women each to join from Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corinth, Double Oak, Denton, Flower Mound, and Highland Village.

For more information, go to our event calendar on lantanaladiesleague.com

We can’t wait to see you there!

(Submitted by Shawna White, LLL President)